AEW Dynamite Results – March 6, 2024

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TBS at 8/7c with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

On tap for tonight’s season premiere, post-AEW Revolution 2024 edition of the weekly prime time program is Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher, Riho vs. Kris Statlander, HOOK vs. Brian Cage for the FTW Championship, a “huge announcement” from The Young Bucks, we will hear from Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland, plus much more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/6/2024)

The season premiere of AEW Dynamite kicks off with a brand new theme song and cold open video package. After it wraps up, we shoot inside the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show alongside Taz and Tony Schiavone.

Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe & The Undisputed Kingdom Kick Off The Show

Fireworks go off as we see the new stage and set design, including the return of the entrance tunnels. Excalibur welcomes us to the season premiere and the start of a new era for AEW.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and we hear the familiar sounds of Swerve Strickland’s theme. Out he comes with Prince Nana doing his usual goofy-assed dance. He settles in the ring, which also looks a bit different with the new set design for the weekly AEW on TBS show.

We hear the fans loudly chanting for Swerve and doing the “Who’s House?!” call-and-response routine. Swerve says he doesn’t deserve that. He talks about coming up short in his attempt to capture the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe in the match that included Hangman Page at AEW Revolution 2024.

He says he has some doubt in his mind. Maybe he’s not supposed to be the AEW World Champion. Maybe he’s the guy who will get close but never grab it. The fans cut him off with a loud “You deserve it!” chant. He says something felt different about this past Sunday.

Strickland says it felt very different and like people were truly rooting for him for the first time. He says he heard people flew across the country from his home state of Washington in hopes of seeing him make history. He says for that, he will not let us down. The fact remains, nothing changes from this point on.

He tells Samoa Joe he’s coming for him and vows he’s going to beat him for the title. The theme for Samoa Joe hits and out comes the reigning AEW World Champion. He heads to the ring and settles inside as Schiavone re-joins Excalibur and Taz at the commentary desk.

Samoa Joe says Swerve sure is talking funny for someone who just got beat the other day. He says he’s out here to give him a bit of a reality check. He says we’re here in Swerve’s house. He says unfortunately for him, his house exists in his world. As he continues to talk, the theme for The Undisputed Kingdom hits.

Out comes the entire group, with Adam Cole representing them on the microphone. He calls out Swerve Strickland for being a failure and claims he’s just a flash in the pan that people will forget about six months from now. After some more back-and-forth, including Swerve claiming to have Britt Baker’s other number in his pocket, a match is made.

Swerve Strickland & Samoa Joe vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

Adam Cole tells Swerve that he and Samoa Joe can team up next week and take on the best damn ROH World Tag-Team Champions there’s ever been, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Swerve suggests they do it right now. Cole says next week. Tony Khan announces it will happen — right now.

The Undisputed Kingdom duo head to the ring, where Swerve and Samoa Joe are waiting for them. The fight is on. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening match of the evening. Samoa Joe ends up getting beat down by Taven and Bennett, who are in a comfortable offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break.