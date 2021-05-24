Keith Lee Requesting “Just A Little More Time” Before Addressing His WWE Absence

As PWMania.com previously reported, Keith Lee’s fiance Mia Yim asked that fans be patient when it comes to information about Lee’s hiatus from WWE television.

Lee wrote the following on Monday afternoon regarding his absence:

Lee also responded to criticism from a fan:

