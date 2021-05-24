Keith Lee Requesting “Just A Little More Time” Before Addressing His WWE Absence

As PWMania.com previously reported, Keith Lee’s fiance Mia Yim asked that fans be patient when it comes to information about Lee’s hiatus from WWE television.

Lee wrote the following on Monday afternoon regarding his absence:

To the people offering uplifting words…. know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT. I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time. — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 24, 2021

Lee also responded to criticism from a fan:

