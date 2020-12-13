Kenny Omega and Karl Anderson Reunite In Impact Wrestling

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During Impact Wrestling’s Final Resolution event, there was a segment with Karl Anderson meeting up with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega inside Omega’s bus and the two reflected on their memories from NJPW.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been rumors about Anderson and Luke Gallows having a match in AEW as part of the AEW/Impact partnership.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR