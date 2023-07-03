Kenny Omega Comments On Dangerous Spot From The Forbidden Door 2

Kenny Omega had a scary moment taking the Tiger Driver ’91 from Will Ospreay at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2.

During a recent Uproxx interview, “The Cleaner” addressed the dangerous spot that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the Tiger Driver ’91 spot with Will Ospreay from AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2: “Hopefully it leaves fans questioning is he okay? It’s all about the match. We’re battling in that ring and I want you to go along for the ride with us. If they thought everything else in that match was just the worst shit they’ve ever seen in their life, but that one moment, got them for a second, ‘He’s not going to kick out, he’s not going to get up, they better get the gurney, call in the fucking airlift,’ that’s perfect. And if I had a whole match of those types of reactions, even better. It’s all part of my job, it’s all part of my profession. These are things that I take a lot of pride in and I think that’s why when I went into this match, there’s a lot of physical and mental preparation that goes into it because I was really preparing myself to wow the crowd to this kind of level.”

On how he’s always careful with moves that could end up badly and having plans for life after wrestling: “People that wanted to shit on something or people that want to frown upon something, or for people that want to say, ‘Well, if it were me, I wouldn’t have done that.’ I didn’t get to where I was by being able to do things that everyone else could do. I realized, and I recognized that I do have special talents that maybe not everyone else can do. Without revealing too much, I think a lot about my health. I think a lot about life after wrestling. I think a lot about my current life. I think about next week’s Dynamite and the week after that. I would never do something I didn’t trust myself in performing 100 percent.”

