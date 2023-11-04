Kenny Omega On Appearing In Netflix Series “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix”

AEW star Kenny Omega recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including appearing in the new animated Netflix series “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.”

Omega said, “Getting involved in things like this is something I really wanted to do, so I try to stay active in the anime and video game world. We’ve had a lot of success with great crossover production. It’s a great thing to know that when wrestling can’t be there anymore for me, I will possibly have a presence within that world.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



