AEW Announces First-Ever Chicago Residency At Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

AEW issued the following:

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom In Chicago To Host AEW Residency

Wednesday, July 16 – Saturday, July 31

Tickets On Sale This Monday, May 19

May 13, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago will host an exclusive multi-week residency of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, marking the first time in history that AEW has ever held a residency in Chicago.

The residency dates are as follows:

Wednesday, July 16 – AEW Dynamite

Thursday, July 17 – Special Taping of AEW Collision

Wednesday, July 23 – AEW Dynamite

Saturday, July 26 – AEW Collision

Wednesday, July 30 – AEW Dynamite

Thursday, July 31 – Special Live Edition of AEW Collision

“We are excited to bring AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision to the legendary Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom from July 16 – July 31” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “Our fans in Chicago have consistently proven that they are some of the most passionate AEW fans in the world, and we look forward to putting on an unforgettable series of events for them this July.”

Tickets for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, including a limited number of 6-day packages, will go on sale this Monday, May 19 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.