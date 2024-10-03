Kenny Omega Reveals His Plans Once He Returns To Wrestling

The NJPW Wrestle Dynasty PPV event is scheduled for January 5th, 2025, and AEW will be present.

While speaking with NJPW, Kenny Omega commented on potentially being a part of Wrestle Dynasty after recovering from diverticulitis.

“First priority is making my return. If I can come back, I do want to face the Bucks. I want revenge, but more importantly, I want to do it the right way. The first time Tanahashi and I wrestled, it was for the belt, and then in 2019 it was a lot on the line for the both of us. Now, with the two of us aligned, next time we wrestle, I’d want to do it together. I’ve been a bad guy for a lot of my time, especially in AEW. I cheated to win the AEW title. I don’t want that to be the memory of myself that stays with young fans. If Tanahashi and I meet in that ring again, I’d want to do it as his partner.”

“If they cleared me tomorrow, I would be back in the ring. There’s a lot I don’t know right now, but I’d absolutely love to be on a stage like Wrestle Dynasty.”