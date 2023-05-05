Kento Miyahara Set To Face Tetsuya Naito In Tag Team Match At Champion Carnival 2023 Finals

A big AJPW vs NJPW match is set.

NJPW stars Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI have opponents for the All Japan Pro-Wrestling Champion Carnival 2023 Finals on May 7th. AJPW revealed today that Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI will be squaring off against the face of AJPW Kento Miyahara and AJPW rising star Yuma Anzai at the event.

Tetsuya Naito has been putting down AJPW lately and now he gets an opportunity to back up his words against AJPW’s top star Kento Miyahara.

This will mark the first time that Tetsuya Naito will participate on an AJPW show since 2008.

This match will hype up the upcoming NJPW, AJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH All Together Again show which is scheduled for June 9th and could quite possibly lead to a Tetsuya Naito/Kento Miyahara one on one match.