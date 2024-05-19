Gabe Kidd: “I’ll Go To Uganda And Fight Those Guys. I’ll Scrap Every Single One Of Them”

NJPW star Gabe Kidd recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how he lives for the wrestling business and how he will fly anywhere, even to Uganda, and scrap all of the SGW wrestlers.

Kidd said, “I’m jet-setting everywhere. Busy, busy, busy. Many men crumble under this pressure. Many men would say, ‘I’m away from my family too much. I can’t see my girl. I can’t do this or that.’ Listen, I live for this shit. The days where I hate it, I love it. I love it. It gets my going. I will fly from Japan, stay there a day, come back just to walk out there and be who I am, be Gabe Kidd, be war ready. I love this s***. I’ll fly anywhere. I’ll go to Uganda and fight those guys. I’ll scrap every single one of them. I’ll go anywhere. Madagascar, Argentina. Anywhere. Most men crumble under this pressure. They can’t handle it like me.”

You can check out Kidd’s comments in the video below.



