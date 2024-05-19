Best Of The Super Jr. 31 Finals To Headline NJPW Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently announced that the finals of their ongoing Best of the Super Jr. tournament will headline their Dominion event on Sunday, June 9th at the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan.

Other matches set to take place on the show include IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley putting his title on the line against EVIL, NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi defending his title against HENARE and NJPW World TV Champion Jeff Cobb defending his title against Tomohiro Ishii, among others.