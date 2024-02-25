Kevin Owens Reflects On His 2023 WWE Tag Team Championship Reign With Sami Zayn

WWE star Kevin Owens recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Owens reflected on his 2023 tag team titles reign with Sami Zayn:

“Me and Sami worked our asses off to give main events on RAW every week that had people going wild and we succeeded, and I’m not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren’t on pay-per-views. They weren’t under the big bright lights. They were usually on RAW.”

After winning the titles from The Usos, Owens and Zayn lost them to Judgment Day at WWE Payback.