Konnan Criticizes AEW’s Use Of “I’m So Excited” As Dynamite’s Theme Song

Konnan recently appeared on an episode of his “Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan” podcast to discuss various topics, including how AEW should not be using the 1982 pop song “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters as the new theme song for Dynamite.

Konnan said, “I don’t think that’s the song that should be [playing]. That’s like a song if you’re in a club and you’re celebrating. And here’s the other thing — bro, they showed in that opening video Shaq, like he’s part of the roster. And they showed Snoop [Dogg], too, and they showed the Costco Guys. I’m like, ‘What?’”

