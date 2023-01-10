Konnan Explains Why Mercedes Mone Wouldn’t Work Out In AEW

Would Mercedes Mone work out in All Elite Wrestling?

Konnan isn’t confident she would.

The Mexican pro wrestling legend and former nWo member recently sounded off on his “Keeping It 100” podcast about how he feels AEW wouldn’t know what to do with the former WWE Superstar known as Sasha Banks.

“Here’s my problem with AEW,” he began. “I’m just afraid, and all you’ve got to do is look at their past history, that [Moné is] going to be there, be a big deal for a few couple weeks and then they won’t know what to do with her just like they didn’t know what to do with 80 percent of the stars that they brought in.”

Check out the complete podcast at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.