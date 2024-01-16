Kota Ibushi Set To Undergo Surgery This Week

Kota Ibushi will not be wrestling for the foreseeable future due to an ankle injury that will require surgery.

It all started when Pro Wrestling NOAH held its New Year’s 2024 show earlier this month, with the main event singles match between Naomichi Marufuji and Ibushi, which had some rough spots.

Ibushi later apologized for his performance. He was believed to have injured both of his ankles early in the match. After the bout, he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

He previously stated that he would need to have surgery. Now, he has taken to Twitter to announce that he will have the operation on Wednesday.

The posts made by Ibushi are interpreted by Google Translate:

“Long time no see. It feels unusually long.

Things won’t go on as before.

I hope tomorrow’s surgery is successful.

As long as you can walk, that’s enough.

I don’t need anything else”