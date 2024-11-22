Kris Statlander On Facing Mercedes Moné: “It’s Time To Reclaim My Throne”

AEW star Kris Statlander appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where she talked about a number of topics, including her match with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné at Full Gear and how she’s ready to become the TBS Champion again.

Statlander said, “I’m feeling more ready than ever to reclaim my throne as the TBS Champion. As we all know, Full Gear last year, I lost the title, but never got pinned for the title. I feel like if anything, this past year has really proven that I’m more worthy of a title than ever, especially given the past couple pay-per-views I’ve been very lucky to be a part of. I think it’s about time somebody knocks Mercedes off her high horse to speak because we all know who the rightful champion should be and that’s me.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



