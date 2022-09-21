Kurt Angle Hints at a Possible WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared an interesting teaser for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 39.

Angle recently appeared on WWE television during an episode of RAW that took place in his hometown of Pittsburgh last month. Since WrestleMania 35, Angle has not competed in any wrestling matches.

During his appearance on the Wrassingh Show, Angle was asked whether or not signing a contract with AEW would put his relationship with WWE in jeopardy. He is confident it will, and he mentioned that he currently holds a legends contract with WWE.

Angle has stated that he desires to maintain a positive relationship with WWE and does not intend to leave the company in the same manner that he did for TNA Wrestling years ago.

“They’re talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania. They are always reaching out to me to help do media and stuff like that, kind of be an ambassador for the company. I like doing that. I don’t mind because I can’t wrestle anymore.”

Angle provided further clarification on the potential plans for WrestleMania by stating that, “It’s just an idea. It won’t be in a wrestling capacity at all. There is nothing there yet.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)