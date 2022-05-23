Kurt Angle Hoping to Write a Second Book This Summer

During the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that he hopes to write a book this summer. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he did not enjoy the first book and that he will write a sequel once his A&E documentary airs this summer.

“The first book, I probably shouldn’t have done it at that particular time. The reason why I did is because nobody else would,” he said.

“Stone Cold, Undertaker, The Rock, nobody wanted to do a book back then. Vince McMahon came to me and said, ‘I know you just started in the business but you can write about your Olympic career.’ I was like, ‘Well, shouldn’t I wait a few years and have my pro wrestling career laid out a little bit longer before I start a book?’ He said, ‘No, just talk about your Olympic career and what you’ve done up until now.’”

“That was in like 2000 when I wrote the book. So I only got my rookie year in that book. But what I’ve done is I have a documentary coming out. It’s going to be on A&E on August 28th. After that documentary, I’m going to start my book again.”

