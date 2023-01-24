Kurt Angle Returns as Honorary Member of DX During WWE RAW is XXX

Kurt Angle appeared as an honorary member of D-Generation X during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special.

Imperium interrupted the segment, requesting a fight. Seth Rollins and the Street Profits arrived to accept the challenge after DX joked about being too old.

Teddy Long declared the tag team match official, after which Kurt Angle removed his DX shirt to reveal an American Flag referee shirt.

Let's just cut to the chase, why is @RealKurtAngle out here with D-Generation X at #RAWXXX?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/53ctRMU0gt — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2023