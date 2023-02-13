Kurt Angle Reveals Plans to Attend WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his plans for WrestleMania weekend in a bonus episode of “The Kurt Angle Show.”

“Right now, my flight plans leave Sunday morning. I’ll watch the first half of WrestleMania. I might stay and extend my flight to the next day, but I want to watch Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes because I believe he’s going to win the title. (Paul Bromwell pointed out that we don’t know yet whether Roman vs Cody is on the first or second night).

Angle continued, “I’m doing an appearance for WrestleCon. I believe I’m going to do some stuff for WWE as well. I plan on going to WrestleMania for one day. I’m really excited about it. This is the first WrestleMania I’ve gone to in a while.”

WWE usually calls in legends for WrestleMania weekend to make appearances and film content for the Peacock/WWE Network.

You can check out the complete podcast at AdFreeShows.com.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)