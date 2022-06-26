Kurt Angle Speaks Out on His Relationship With Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle recently spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Angle spoke about his working relationship with Vince McMahon. The pair have experienced a lot due to Angle being a top star before leaving the company and returning for the final years of his career.

“I have a great relationship with Vince. I did when I started. It got a little shady after I left. I was pretty bitter about what transpired with my injuries and the painkiller problem. It was just a lot going on at that particular time,” Angle said.

“I stopped contact with Vince when I went to TNA. But when WWE called me back from my retirement, we left off where we started. Basically, we became close again. He was always a father figure to me, and he still was when I returned to WWE.”

You can listen to the podcast below: