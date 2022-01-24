Kurt Angle Thinks Samoa Joe Will Keep Wrestling After WWE Departure

Kurt Angle has been a big fan of Samoa Joe since their time in TNA Wrestling where they drew the promotion’s biggest PPV buyrate.

Taking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist said he expects Samoa Joe to continue wrestling following his WWE departure earlier this month. Joe had been sidelined for a few years due to a history of concussions only to be brought back for one match in NXT and stripped of the NXT Title.

“I believe we haven’t seen the last of him. I think he has more time left, I think he has more in the tank and he’s gonna produce for the fans.”

“Well, he has incredible knowledge and he is one of the most articulate individuals I’ve ever known. Joe can cut a promo like nobody else.

“His in-ring skills are incredible and what he has as far as athleticism, he has a lot to teach the young talent. I think that he would be an incredible teacher. I hope he continues to be one.”