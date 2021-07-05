Kurt Angle To Be Featured In Virtual Basement’s “Wrestling Code”

Virtual Basement announced the latest name to be featured in their game “Wrestling Code” and that’s Kurt Angle.

Raven, Brian Cage, Brian Pillman Jr, Killer Kelly, Lady Frost, Thunder Rosa, Lance Storm, Kenny King, Matt Taven, and Justin Credible are just some of the names who are on the game’s playable roster.

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.