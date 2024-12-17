KUSHIDA Parts Ways With TNA Wrestling

According to PWInsider.com, top TNA Wrestling star KUSHIDA has wrapped up his duties with the company during this past weekend’s Impact TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, and has officially parted ways with TNA.

The report also noted that KUSHIDA has been working with a dual contract with both TNA and NJPW since December of last year, a deal that allows the talents to work with both companies to prevent them from going to larger companies.

This initiative was discontinued after Scott D’Amore was fired from TNA. KUSHIDA is on good terms with the company, and future appearances are possible, but for now, he will focus primarily on his commitments with NJPW.