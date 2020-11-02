Kylie Rae Makes Announcement About Her Wrestling Career

Kylie Rae, who was scheduled to compete for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory but didn’t appear at the event, made the following announcement on her Patreon page:

“Good morning,

I’m truly sorry for the pain I’ve caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell.

I’m also sorry that I wasn’t able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge.

I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It’s been a very hard decision to make but please understand.

When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed.

During this time, most tiers will not be able to be fulfilled, please feel free to unsubscribe from this membership/PatreonAccount.

Thank you for your understanding. <3"