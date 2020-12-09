Lana Cuts Emotional Promo About Her Status In WWE

Lana cut the following promo on social media to promote the upcoming WWE tag team titles match with her and Asuka challenging Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler:

“I guess I don’t really talk much about how I see myself in WWE, but I know exactly who I am and I know what I lack. I know that most of the girls are more gifted than me, more talented than me, and this might come to a really big surprise to everyone, but I really want to be champion. And it takes a lot of courage for me to say that because I know a lot of people are like, ‘Lana wants to be champion? How delusional is she?’ But I have big dreams, and you know, I’m happy to pack my bags and show up at TLC and you know, fight for my life, even though I know those girls might snap me in half, but since I’ve begun this journey on my own, I want to fight. And I want to fight even though I might get my ass kicked because I don’t want to be defined by anyone else but myself, and that’s scary. I want to prove something. I don’t want to prove, I have to prove. I have to prove it to myself, I have to prove it to my colleagues, I have to prove it to the fans that I want to be good. Damn it, I want to be champion.”

