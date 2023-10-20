Lance Anoa’i Wants To Be A Part Of The Bloodline

Former MLW Tag Team Champion & Samoan Dynasty member Lance Anoa’i recently appeared as a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:

Being in The Bloodline one day:

“I do see myself in it, but with my MLW contract, I don’t see myself in it. I would love to be in it. Ever since they brought Solo in, I thought I could have been a part of it with him. Me, Jacob could be a top star there. Especially because its called The Bloodline, I feel we just need all the members of the family there.”

Being The Samoan Swat Team:

“Honestly, I was very against taking the name, “Samoan Swat Team.” I wanted everything to be right. Before we became The Samoan Swat Team, Me & Jacob worked in Florida as The Samoan Strike Force. Out in California, you got The South Pacific Savages. So I was very against Samoan Swat Team, just because it was such a big name to live up to. I believe we could have…Juicy, who’s not blood related, but he was brought in with Jacob and my Uncle Rikishi. We welcomed him in. The story to me didn’t make sense. It was more comedy in the beginning. If you’ve seen MLW, when we first came, we were selling stuff on the street and to me, that’s not Samoan Savage, that’s not the Samoan Swat Team. If you want The Samoan Swat Team, you let us go out and start whooping people’s asses right there. So, we were very against it, but once my dad said “just run with it,” and was happy with everything, it started filling in and we just started carrying it.”

