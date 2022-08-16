Lance Archer on the Possibility of Being Put in a Top AEW Position

Lance Archer spoke about the potential for being placed in a senior role for AEW during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“This business, as you know, is other people making decisions. What’s it going to take? It’s going to take that person, those people, those moments, to make those choices and the decisions to put me in those positions. Not that I’ve been put in bad positions, I’ve been put in great positions, but just never been put in ‘the’ position. I think it’s a matter of time, hopefully I don’t run out of time in my career, that someone says, ‘Screw it. Lance’s time is now, we’re going to make sure it’s now, and nothing is going to stop that.’”



