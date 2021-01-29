Latest Backstage News Regarding Rumored Royal Rumble Entrants

Regarding the rumors of major names appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer newsletter noted that while Brock Lesnar could appear, he is not under contract to the company nor is he scheduled for the show at this time.

For the women’s match, Meltzer mentioned Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and the Bella Twins as notable longshots. Like Lesnar, Rousey and Lynch are reportedly not scheduled for the show at this time. Meltzer added that Rousey’s contract expires on April 10th (first night of Wrestlemania 37) but “obviously she could do a new contract if both sides wanted it.”

Names that haven’t been announced for the Royal Rumble matches but are rumored to appear include Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Rhea Ripley, and Lana.