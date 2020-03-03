Latest Backstage News Regarding Rusev and Lana

Rusev was reportedly backstage at RAW last night but was not used on camera. Bobby Lashley was backstage but Lana wasn’t.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following regarding Rusev and Lana:

“I was told that her new WWE contract allows her to take time off for outside projects. The word making the rounds backstage at RAW is that Rusev has not signed a new deal.”

At the time, Rusev and Lashley don’t have a match scheduled for Wrestlemania although it’s possible that they could be added as battle royal participants.