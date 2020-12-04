Latest Details Regarding The Death Of Pat Patterson

It was noted by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that Pat Patterson had been battling bladder cancer in recent years although stories that Patterson was on his “deathbed” were said to be exaggerated.

In addition to cancer, Meltzer mentioned that Patterson had been living with dementia which had gotten worse earlier this year and Patterson needed assisted living care.

Sylvain Grenier, who had been close friends with Patterson in recent years, visited Patterson last month in Florida and was concerned because Patterson had lost around 60 pounds. At the hospital, it was discovered that Patterson had a tumor in his lung and a biopsy had been scheduled for today to determine if it was cancerous.

Patterson was rushed to a hospital on November 27th due to a blood clot in his liver. According to Meltzer, Patterson passed away early in the morning on December 2nd due to liver failure but it was likely cancer that led to his other problems.

WWE published a video of Patterson chatting with The Rock just prior to last year’s Friday Night Smackdown debut on FOX: