Latest News and Update on Jeff Hardy’s June 2022 DUI Arrest

Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning, as PWMania.com previously reported. The police report provided facts of Hardy’s arrest, which were later revealed by Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, you can read those details by clicking here..

Hardy was bonded out of jail in Volusia County, Florida this evening at 7:07 PM, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Hardy was released after posting a $3,500 bond. TMZ.com also revealed more details concerning Hardy’s arrest.

“Hardy’s license was suspended following his two previous convictions for driving under the influence. They also noted he ‘had a driving restriction which required him to have an interlock device in his vehicle,’ which they said his Charger did not have.” TMZ reports.

AEW has not publicly commented on the situation as of Monday night, and as PWMania.com previously reported, Hardy’s tag-team title ladder match was not listed in today’s Dynamite advertising material.

