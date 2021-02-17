Latest News On Carlito’s Status In The Wrestling Business

During an interview with Joe Lowry, Carlito commented on his appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble:

“After about 10+ years, it was about time for me to show up in one. Here I am for so many years, I said, ‘You know, let’s go ahead and do this.’ But yeah, it was like, they invited me. This was the first time I got invited back.”

Carlito was also asked about his status in wrestling:

“Man, who knows? As of now, I’m open to whatever kind of idea is out there. Yeah, right now, I’m on my own. If a great opportunity comes to go back to WWE … [feed has technical issues] I’m to whatever comes my way.”

“Like I said, I’m open to whatever man. Whatever great idea is out there, I’m willing to listen and see if I fit in there somehow.”

(quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)