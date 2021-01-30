Latest News On Chelsea Green, Update On Ax’s Covid-19 Battle

– Chelsea Green is “going through the process of being cleared” after suffering a broken wrist two months ago, according to Fightful Select. Green has reportedly been seen at the WWE Performance Center throughout January during her road to recovery.

– During an appearance on ’80s Wrestling: The Podcast, former WWE star Ax of the Demolition tag team provided an update on his battle with Covid-19:

“I still have a residue dry cough, but I got some medication, and about three days into it, I felt 1000% better.”

“I had a dry cough, which I still have. I didn’t have any loss of taste or smell, anything like that. My wife had dizzy spells and aches and pains, my grandson had nasal congestion, so everybody was different. I took some Mucinex and got some medication through a doctor. Thank God we weren’t allowed to take the vaccine because we tested positive, you can’t take that for a period of time. It was a tough 4-5 days.”