Latest News on MJF Following His AEW Dynamite Promo

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF cut a promo addressing the issue between himself and President Tony Khan on the June 1st, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. MJF stated Khan has been saving money in order to sign former WWE stars who are unable to lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”

The official AEW website’s roster page has been updated, and MJF has been removed. Furthermore, MJF’s stuff has been taken off from the ShopAEW.com website.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, MJF “was absolutely the biggest minute by minute draw last night” in terms of television viewership for this week’s Dynamite.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.