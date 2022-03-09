Latest News On MVP’s In-Ring Status With WWE

MVP underwent knee surgery last September after last wrestling on an episode of Raw that same month. He was later brought back to TV to be the manager of Bobby Lashley.

During an appearance on Wrestling with Freddie, MVP provided an update on his recovery:

“I’m going through my physical assessment to get cleared to get back in the ring because I had that knee injury for a while. It’s all healed up, it’s just a matter of me jumping through hoops to make sure I’m physically capable of performing in the ring. I’m feeling good. The knee injury, the torn meniscus, is completely healed. Now it’s just a matter of rebuilding the strength in the leg from the atrophied muscle. My teardrop is gone, nonexistent, we’re working on building that back up. My cardio is much better than I thought it would be because I actually hired a trainer and have been working on it. I’m further along than I thought I would be, fortunately, my back isn’t gasping for air. I feel pretty damn good.”