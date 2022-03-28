Latest News On Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes Storyline Heading Into WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins not having an opponent for WWE Wrestlemania 38 is reportedly going to lead to a match against Cody Rhodes at the event.

In a storyline update on his status for Wrestlemania, Rollins revealed via Twitter that he would be having a meeting with Vince McMahon this morning. It is believed that there will be a recap of the meeting during tonight’s episode of RAW. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said the following regarding the rumored Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes match during Wresting Observer Radio:

“There are graphics made and things like that. I don’t know the extent of it but it’s like… there’s stuff being produced, has already been produced, for the show to build to whatever it is with Cody or however that all turns out. But yeah, so [tonight], I don’t know how they announce it but that’s one of the focal points, if not the focal point of the show.”

“Within the company, this was a week ago so things always change, but a week ago, the talk definitely was that Cody doesn’t show up till Wrestlemania.”

During Wrestling Observer Live, Andrew Zarian commented on the angle:

“I was told to hold off on this til Monday, but I’m gonna talk about it because Seth Rollins put out a tweet. Sometime on Friday, I was shown an image of something. It wasn’t Seth’s opponent, it was ‘Vince McMahon Will Be Making The Decision”, something along those lines, I forgot what the copy was on that thing. But Vince is gonna decide who his opponent is. So, whether that happens on RAW, or that actually happens at the show itself (Wrestlemania), I don’t know. But something is happening on Monday.”