Latest News On Tessa Blanchard’s Future, WWE NXT Star Has Surgery (Photo)

– Both AEW and WWE are still interested in signing Tessa Blanchard despite a recent report from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer about AEW deciding to not pursue her, Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com is reporting. Hausman noted that “from what we have heard, the reason Tessa has not signed with either company is because she is still celebrating her recent marriage to fellow wrestler DAGA.” With the two currently living in Mexico, the belief is that Blanchard will surface again once the pandemic dies down.

– WWE NXT star Arturo Ruas noted on Twitter that he had surgery after recently being injured during a match against Kushida: