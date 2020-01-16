Latest News On The Undertaker – Returning Soon?, DX Reunion Announced

– The Undertaker was seen at the WWE Performance Center today, PWInsider.com is reporting. Mike Johnson noted that the timing is “very interesting” because of the Royal Rumble PPV coming up.
– The Madison Square Garden Twitter account announced that there will be a D-Generation X reunion at the upcoming March 22nd live event.
