This Monday night, WWE will broadcast RAW from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

WrestleTix announced via Patreon that the show has sold 4,793 tickets with 1,433 remaining. Here is the current line-up for RAW:

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Becky Lynch will address her loss to Asuka

Bobby Lashley’s “All Mighty Challenge” for MVP and Omos