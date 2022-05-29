Latest News On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

This Monday, WWE will broadcast RAW from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

WrestleTix revealed on Patreon that the show has sold 4,817 tickets, with 758 remaining.

The following is the updated line-up for RAW’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition on Monday:

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match

– Lacey Evans returns to RAW and makes her in-ring return

– Contract signing for Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell

– Cody Rhodes responds to the latest attack by Seth Rollins

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match