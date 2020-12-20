Latest News On USA Network Furious At RAW, New WWE Trademark

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com wrote that he was told the following from a source about WWE RAW’s record-low viewership this past Monday:

“USA Network are furious. They want more adult content. Not sexy adult, but dark and violent adult.”

On F4WOnline.com’s message board, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation:

“According to people who would know this is not true. While they are disappointed in ratings and do make suggestions, those were not the direction they have suggested.”

– WWE filed a trademark for the team “The Collective” on December 15th with the following description:

G & S: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.

“The Collective” was recently used as the name for a series of events by indy promotion Game Changer Wrestling.