Latest News On WWE’s Decision To Change TV Taping Schedule

Last week, WWE changed their taping schedule from all live tapings to one that alternates between live shows and taped shows to cut down on expenses.

There were other reasons as well, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was also done because NBC Universal and FOX told WWE that they would accept non-live programming at the moment.

WWE’s contracts with both networks stipulated that only a limited amount of shows per year were to be taped. NBC and FOX made their decision after getting several questions from the media that they never answered.