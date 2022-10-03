Latest News on WWE’s Plans for Max Dupri, Internally Listed as La Knight

Max Dupri quit his position as leader of the Maximum Male Models faction, as was shown on Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided confirmation of rumors circulating on the internet that Dupri will be returning to the ring under the name of LA Knight, which he previously used in NXT.

According to the report, WWE intends to move forward with The Maximum Male Models group, and the tag team of Mace and Mansoor, with Maxine Dupree serving as their manager.