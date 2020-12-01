Latest News On WWE’s Plans For The Annual Tribute To The Troops Event

One of the final WWE ThunderDome events in the Amway Center will be the 18th annual Tribute to the Troops event. The company is still trying to figure out those specifics.

WWE will tape Tribute to the Troops on Friday. The company has sent out ThunderDome information for fans, but they don’t know much backstage yet.

WWE hasn’t announced which brands will be a part of the show, or who will be participating. The thinking is that it will be a dual brand show, but that has not been confirmed by the company. As of last night “nothing” was confirmed for the Tribute To The Troops show, Ringside News reports.

They have a few days to get everything together, but right now they aren’t sharing much about the event.