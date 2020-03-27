Latest News Regarding Talents Being Pulled From WWE WrestleMania 36

As previously noted, Roman Reigns has reportedly been removed from the WWE Wrestemania 36 card at his own request. According to Fightful.com, several of WWE’s crew found out about Reigns not being part of the show on Wednesday.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that as of March 26th, the word is that nobody in WWE has tested positive for the Coronavirus. However, there were apparently changes made to the Wrestlemania card with Meltzer noting the following:

”It’s been confirmed that multiple people on the card either said they were sick, which meant instantly being pulled off all shows this week, there were others who did not feel sick but had fevers above 100.4, which was the WWE’s cut-off point of not allowing people to work, and others who, on their own, said they didn’t feel comfortable flying in.”

Regarding Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke being pulled from Wrestlemania, Meltzer noted that there’s no indication either has the Coronavirus but rather it’s a matter of them being cautious and self-quarantining.

It’s believed that most, if not all of the Wrestlemania 36 show was taped on Wednesday and Thursday.