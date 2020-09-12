Latest News Regarding Tessa Blanchard’s In-Ring Status

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Tessa Blanchard leaving Impact Wrestling:

“The belief from those at Impact is that Blanchard didn’t sign a new deal as they believed she had a better offer elsewhere.”

Blanchard is scheduled to compete this weekend for the Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series in Chicago, IL. It will be Blanchard’s first in-ring appearance since March.

