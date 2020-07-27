Latest News Regarding The Location For WWE SummerSlam 2020

As PWMania.com previously reported, this year’s WWE Summerslam will not be taking place in Boston, MA as originally scheduled due to Covid-19.

While the belief was that the Performance Center would host Summerslam, WWE is reportedly looking into other possibilities.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com, WWE has been considering the idea of having Summerslam take place outdoors on either a beach or on a boat.

It’s unknown if WWE is looking at locations strictly in Florida or if other states are a possibility. New Covid-19 cases continue to remain high in Florida (9,344 reported on Sunday) and climatecenter.fsu.edu notes that hurricane season in Florida starts to peak around mid-August.

If Florida forces WWE to shut down television production entirely, the company reportedly has a back-up plan. Vince McMahon stated the following during the annual shareholder’s conference call earlier this month:

“Let me just say there’s always a ‘B-plan’ I have. I don’t want to say right now exactly what that would be, but yes there is a ‘B-plan.'”