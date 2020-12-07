Latest On Gerald Brisco’s WWE Status Following Pat Patterson Tribute On SmackDown

WWE featured Pat Patterson’s memory in full focus during SmackDown this week. They also brought Gerald Brisco and Sgt. Slaughter onto the stage for the 10-bell salute. This was a touching tribute, and a very special occasion.

This has left fans wondering if Gerald Brisco coming back to SmackDown and if this is a sign that WWE re-hired him. PWMania.com can reveal, via Ringside News, that is not the case.

“No one is back,” according to a source in WWE. Both Brisco and Slaughter were brought in for the 10-bell salute and for sit-down interviews. Brisco’s sit-down interview was quite emotional, and you can watch it below.

Pat Patterson’s passing was a very sad loss and many might not even fully realize how much of an impact he had on the entire pro wrestling business. His old friends Gerald Brisco and Sgt. Slaughter were able to make it to the ThunderDome for a special tribute.