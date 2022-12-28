Latest on Tyson Fury’s Status For the WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39

The US Sun reported that WWE was interested in having Tyson Fury compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE and WWE WrestleMania 39. However, the potential appearances are described as “slim and complicated” because Fury is currently barred from entering the United States due to links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

The following is what a source told the outlet:

“Tyson is well loved at the WWE and him popping up in any match and a run to Wrestlemania would generate huge headlines and fan interest. However his immigration status is proving tricky to deal with. Tyson and the legal team or getting this whole grey and tricky area resolved. But non-entry, quite simply put, means non-payment.”

“And people may not believe this but turning up for a match or being part of the shows, not even fighting, earns him several million dollars. So this issue with his working visa in the States is costing him a large amount of cash. The WWE works with foreign athletes all the time in aiding their visa processing for appearances. The legal team are on the sidelines offering support in this matter, but ultimately getting approval is on Tyson’s head and how US immigration assesses his case.”