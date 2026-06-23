Latest Ticket Sales Revealed For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) event this coming Sunday, June 28, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. San Jose has historically been a strong market for various wrestling promotions, including WWE, AEW, and NJPW, all of which have successfully hosted events there in recent years. Given this background, one would expect good ticket sales for Sunday’s PPV.

According to WrestleTix, 7,120 tickets have been sold for the event. When AEW last held an event at this venue, they sold 3,464 tickets for an episode of Dynamite on October 16, 2024.

The report also noted that approximately 140 tickets are currently on the resale market, with the least expensive ticket priced at $46.24. The SAP Center, home to the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, has a total capacity of 18,300 for wrestling events, but AEW is opting for a smaller setup and selling fewer tickets.

In comparison, last year’s Forbidden Door event took place at London’s O2 Arena, where 17,709 tickets were distributed—significantly higher than this year’s event and also more than what is expected for this week’s WWE programming.